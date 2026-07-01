Parvati Valley's rave party network under scrutiny after HC crackdown

CHANDIGARH: Parvati Valley, a picturesque area in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, far removed from modern civilisation, has long been considered an ideal location for rave parties because of the secrecy afforded by its remote terrain. The region was already notorious for Malana Cream (cannabis) and, over time, also became known for the use of synthetic drugs.

The issue has come into the spotlight after the Himachal Pradesh High Court recently ordered the transfer of the Kullu Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and Sub-Divisional Magistrate for failing to maintain public order and curb the nuisance caused by such gatherings near Kasol.

A detailed order was issued on Saturday, although the directions were pronounced on June 24.

The case pertains to a ticketed event organised at Green Forest-I and Green Forest-II in Grahan, near Kasol, from June 7 to June 11. The court noted that tickets were reportedly priced between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 and attracted revellers from across India and abroad.

The court also directed the state government to register an FIR, constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and initiate departmental proceedings against the three officers.

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on rave parties and drug abuse in Kullu and Mandi districts, a division bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi observed that the officials had failed to maintain public order and had instead facilitated the organisation of large-scale rave parties despite prior police warnings about the possibility of drug consumption, trafficking and other unlawful activities.

According to a report submitted by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), the venue was located in an isolated forest area and had around 50 camping tents, private security and infrastructure capable of accommodating thousands of people.