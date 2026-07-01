US de-lists four Indian companies sanctioned over Russia links

The United States has lifted four Indian companies from its Russia-related sanctions list, reversing restrictions that were imposed over allegations of supplying technology and equipment to support Russia's military-industrial sector.

According to the US Department of the Treasury, the companies have been deleted from the Office of Foreign Assets Control's (OFAC) Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List.

The firms are Hyderabad-based RRG Engineering Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Lokesh Machines Ltd., Ahmedabad-based Galaxy Bearings Ltd., and New Delhi-based Shaurya Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd.

Galaxy Bearings was sanctioned in October 2024 over allegations that it exported high-priority dual-use items, including roller bearings and roller assemblies, to Russian entities.

Shaurya Aeronautics had been accused of supplying radar equipment, radio navigation systems, remote-control apparatus and other electrical equipment to Russia.

RRG Engineering Technologies was alleged to have shipped more than 100 consignments of microelectronics to Arteks Limited Company, a Russia-based entity listed under US sanctions.

Lokesh Machines had faced sanctions over claims that it exported machine tools to several Russian manufacturing companies.

The US Treasury has not specified the reasons for removing the four companies from the sanctions list.

(With inputs from PTI)