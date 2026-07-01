Uttarakhand launches VB-G RAM-G; rural minimum wage crosses ₹300

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has formally implemented the Viksit Bharat–Employment and Livelihood Guarantee Scheme (VB-G RAM-G), with Rural Development Secretary Dhiraaj Garbyal issuing the state notification for its rollout.

The scheme, which came into effect across the country on Wednesday, replaces the earlier MGNREGA framework and introduces a national minimum rural wage floor of Rs 300 per day.

With the new wage structure, rural workers in Uttarakhand are set to benefit from a 15 to 25 per cent increase in daily wages. Under the previous MGNREGA regime, workers in the hill state were paid Rs 252 per day. The revised rates will now push their daily earnings above Rs 300.

“The state has completed the necessary groundwork for implementing VB-G RAM-G in mission mode,” officials in the Rural Development Department said.

“The notification has been issued, and all district-level mechanisms are being aligned with the new guidelines,” they added.

The Centre has, for the first time, fixed a national base wage of Rs 300 per day under the rural employment guarantee framework. As a result, the average daily wage across the country is expected to rise from Rs 299 to over Rs 327.