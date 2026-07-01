Visa on arrival, easy licence renewals needed to boost tourism: Niti Aayog

NEW DELHI: Seeking to unlock the growth potential of India’s tourism and hospitality industry, the NITI Aayog has recommended a series of reforms, including introduction of a multiple-entry Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) regime for travellers from select countries, hassle-free grant and renewal of licences for tourism and hospitality businesses to reduce compliance burdens.

The recommendations are aimed at improving the ease of doing business, attracting more international visitors and encouraging investment in the sector. These suggestions are part of NITI Aayog’s report titled Unlocking Growth in Tourism and Hospitality Sector, released on Tuesday. The report calls for a streamlined, consistent and efficient regulatory framework to reduce procedural bottlenecks and improve the business environment.

While the country possesses a rich, diverse and globally competitive tourism offering, its full potential remains constrained by regulatory complexity, the policy think tank noted in the report.

The report recommended that India gradually transitions towards a Tourist Visa-on-Arrival (VoA)-led facilitation framework, supported by simplified visa categories, a targeted country selection approach, and strengthened digital and payment infrastructure.