Woman paraded semi-naked over alleged affair in Jharkhand; seven booked

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a woman was paraded in a semi-naked state through a village over an alleged extramarital relationship. Police have registered an FIR against seven named accused and more than 40 unidentified persons, while an investigation is underway.

According to reports, the incident took place on June 26, when a man allegedly caught his wife in a compromising position with another man from Sahibganj district.

Subsequently, the woman's husband and others allegedly assaulted the woman and her alleged lover.

Within minutes, several villagers gathered at the spot and surrounded both the man and the woman. The mob allegedly stripped them partially naked, forced them to wear garlands made of shoes and paraded them through the village.

While some people allegedly beat the couple, others recorded videos of the incident.

Police came to know about the incident only after videos of it went viral on social media. Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the village, pacified the crowd, rescued the couple and brought them to the police station. They were subsequently taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Based on the victim's statement, an FIR has been registered at Amrapara Police Station, naming five individuals—including the victim's husband—as accused, along with 30 to 40 unidentified persons.

According to police, there had been a rift between the woman and her husband, due to which they had been living separately. Police said the woman and the man were allegedly targeted by villagers over an alleged consensual relationship.

"Recently, the husband caught his wife with her alleged lover and assaulted them. Raids are being conducted at several locations to arrest the accused. The victim and the man involved have been placed under police protection," said Anup Roshan Bhengra, officer-in-charge of Amrapara Police Station. He added that the matter is being thoroughly investigated.