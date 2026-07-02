Air India Express announces resumption of flights to Oman, Kuwait

The Air India Express, which had suspended services to some West Asia regions in the wake of the US-Israeli war on Iran, on Thursday announced the resumption of flights to Oman and Kuwait.

Currently, the Tata Group-owned airline operates around 780 weekly flights between India and West Asia connecting 18 Indian cities directly with the region.

With the resumption of services to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait, connectivity to all destinations across the West Asia network has been restored, the airline said in a release.

"Flights on the Kozhikode-Salalah route will resume from 2 July. Services between Kozhikode and Kuwait will resume from 3 July, while flights between Bengaluru and Kuwait will begin from 4 July, with frequencies increasing in phases over the coming days," it said.

With a fleet of over 100 planes, Air India Express operates more than 500 flights daily connecting 43 domestic and 16 international destinations.