Amarnath Yatra begins in Jammu as L-G Manoj Sinha flags off first pilgrim batch amid tight security

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday morning flagged off the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu amid tight security arrangements.

In the first batch, more than 4800 pilgrims set off for the yatra to Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas in a convoy of 259 light and heavy vehicles.

The heads of religious organizations; public representatives; senior officers of civil administration, Police, security forces and Amarnath Shrine Board and devotees in large numbers were present at the flag-off ceremony.

“Amarnath Yatra is a sacred path where devotion meets spiritual awakening. I wish all devotees a safe, comfortable, blissful and spiritually fulfilling journey. May this pilgrimage bring immense joy and divine peace to all,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The authorities have made tight security arrangements for the 57-day Amarnath yatra, which will officially begin from Friday (July 3) and conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 28.