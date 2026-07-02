Amarnath Yatra begins in Jammu as L-G Manoj Sinha flags off first pilgrim batch amid tight security

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday morning flagged off the first batch of Amarnath pilgrims from Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu amid tight security arrangements.
In the first batch, more than 4800 pilgrims set off for the yatra to Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas in a convoy of 259 light and heavy vehicles.
The heads of religious organizations; public representatives; senior officers of civil administration, Police, security forces and Amarnath Shrine Board and devotees in large numbers were present at the flag-off ceremony.
“Amarnath Yatra is a sacred path where devotion meets spiritual awakening. I wish all devotees a safe, comfortable, blissful and spiritually fulfilling journey. May this pilgrimage bring immense joy and divine peace to all,” the Lieutenant Governor said.
The authorities have made tight security arrangements for the 57-day Amarnath yatra, which will officially begin from Friday (July 3) and conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 28.
A security official said tight security measures have been made for the smooth passage of yatris and yatra convoys from Jammu base camp to Amarnath cave shrine via twin routes of traditional Pahalgam route in south Kashmir and shortest Baltal route in central Kashmir. The yatra convoys will be escorted by the armoured vehicles of security forces.
The personalized Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards have been issued to the registered yatri and it includes GPS-enabled tracking capabilities. It allows authorities to track movement of pilgrims, contact them in case of emergencies, and monitor their journey from designated points.
Ahead of the start of the yatra, police has launched “Project Hawk Eye”, a comprehensive surveillance and security initiative, to maintain round-the-clock vigilance from the sky to the ground along the traditional Pahalgam yatra route in south Kashmir.
The project integrates aerial and ground-based surveillance systems to maintain constant vigilance, enhance security preparedness, and facilitate the safe movement of pilgrims.
According to police, 28 strategically located Machan Morchas (elevated observation posts) have also been established at vulnerable and sensitive locations enroute yatra to strengthen observation capabilities and enhance area domination.
Besides, 22 specially trained sniper teams have also been deployed at designated points to further reinforce the security architecture and ensure effective response preparedness.
For round the clock surveillance of the yatra track, 416 high-resolution CCTV cameras and Facial Recognition System (FRS) infrastructure have been installed at critical locations along the yatra route.
The Facial Recognition Systems (FRS) has also been installed at locations on both Pahalgam and Baltal routes.
These systems, according to police, provide continuous real-time monitoring and assist in the timely identification of suspicious movements or activities, thereby strengthening preventive security measures.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved deployment of 670 additional companies of paramilitary forces in the Valley to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the yatra. The authorities have deployed the latest electronic gadgets to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the yatra.
“From drones, UAVs, high tech surveillance gadgets, AI-powered threat detection system, high resolution 360 degree CCTV cameras, armoured vehicles, mobile bunkers, dog squads, Mountain Rescue Teams, RFID cards and other highly sophisticated equipments has been put to use for ensuring smooth and peaceful conduct of yatra to 3800 metres high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas,” a security official said.
The government has declared all routes of Amarnath Yatra including traditional Pahalgam and shortest Baltal axes as ‘No Flying Zone’ from July 1, 2026 till completion of the yatra due to security reasons.
The helicopter services for pilgrim travel shall not be available during the yatra this year.
According to officials, by declaring entire yatra routes as “No Fly Zone”, the security agencies intend to prevent any unauthorized flying activities including drones during the yatra.
It will be for the second consecutive year that helicopter service won’t be available to the yatris during the pilgrimage.
After the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed, authorities had last year declared twin yatra routes as “No Fly zone” and suspended helicopter service due to security concerns.
Ahead of the start of the yatra, police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for yatris, tourists and local commuters and imposed traffic restrictions on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and other key roads.
About 4.14 lakh yatris performed Amarnath yatra last year.