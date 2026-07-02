Ayodhya donation scam: Kapil Sibal slams BJP for 'seeking votes in Ram's name and looting Ram himself'

Eight people have been arrested, including the driver of former general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, as the investigation into the alleged embezzlement progressed.

The arrest followed the registration of FIR, which came two days after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its preliminary findings on 23 June.

The alleged irregularities came to light on 7 June after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that donations made to the Ram temple had been embezzled.

Meanwhile, amid backlash, general secretary Champat Rai and trust member Anil Mishra confirmed their resignations on Saturday.

Speaking to his close associates, Rai claimed he has been "betrayed by those he trusted" while also stating that his "service in Ayodhya is complete" and that he will not continue with the "stigma," PTI reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) have been alleging that the investigation is circling around small players while the influential people are being allowed to roam scot-free.