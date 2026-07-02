Centre amends drugs rules to ensure uniform regulation of advanced cell and gene therapies

NEW DELHI: In a significant step towards strengthening the regulatory oversight of advanced and emerging medical technologies, the Centre has amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, to bring cell or stem cell-derived products, gene therapeutic products and others under the ambit of the Centrally License Approving Authority (CLAA) framework.

Under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, certain specified categories of critical drugs and biological products are under the joint regulatory supervision of the central and state regulators.

These include vaccines, large volume parenterals (IV solutions > 100 ml) and r-DNA based medicines. This set is being expanded with the amendment to cover additional emerging technologies.

Cell or stem cell-derived products such as stem cell-based regenerative treatments and CAR-T cell therapies have seen increasing use in the treatment of blood cancers such as leukaemias and lymphomas.

Gene therapeutic products such as gene replacement and gene editing products have found use in treating genetic disorders and various types of cancers.