Centre proposes National Pharmacy Commission to overhaul education and regulation

NEW DELHI: The centre has proposed to set up a National Pharmacy Commission (NPC), which will promote and regulate pharmacy education with the aim to improve access to quality and affordable pharmacy education in the country.

The revised draft of the National Pharmacy Commission (NPC) Bill, 2026, which proposes the NPC, and repeals the Pharmacy Act, 1948, also aims to ensure availability of adequate and high quality pharmacy professionals across the country.

The revised draft of the Union Health Ministry, which has sought stakeholder and public comments on the revised draft of the Bill, encourages pharmacy professionals of modern system of medicine, Indian system of medicine and Homoeopathy to adopt latest contemporary pharmaceutical and life sciences research in their work and to contribute to research and technology.

Proposing the structure of the Commission, whose head office will be in New Delhi, the draft states that it will have a Chairperson, 15 ex-officio members and 13 part-time members.

The draft suggests a national register of pharmacy professionals to be maintained by the Pharmacy Ethics and Registration Board.