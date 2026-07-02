Heavy rain batters Uttarakhand, hindering Char Dham Yatra

DEHRADUN: Relentless rain across Uttarakhand’s hill districts has disrupted the Char Dham pilgrimage, with the Badrinath National Highway blocked at the vulnerable Sirobagad slide zone. The administration suspended fresh permits for the Adi Kailash and Om Parvat journeys until further orders.

The worst impact was reported on the Srinagar-Rudraprayag stretch, where heavy debris and large boulders came crashing down from the hillside at Sirobagad, forcing a complete closure of the Badrinath highway.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road, while thousands of pilgrims, tourists, residents and essential service vehicles waited for the route to reopen.

The blockade has affected movement towards both Kedarnath and Badrinath, two key shrines of the Char Dham circuit. Officials said road-clearing agencies were at work, but continuous rockfall and falling debris were hampering restoration efforts.

Sirobagad, considered one of the most troublesome landslide zones on the Badrinath highway for nearly three decades, has once again emerged as a major hurdle this pilgrimage season.

“Every monsoon, this stretch slows down or stops the pace of the Char Dham Yatra,” a local official said.

In Rudraprayag district, heavy rain also brought debris onto the pedestrian route at Gaurikund, the gateway to Kedarnath.

A roadside shop was hit, but officials confirmed that no loss of life was reported. Stones and debris were also reported at several points along the Rishikesh-Kedarnath highway, further affecting travel plans.