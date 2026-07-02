Heavy rain batters Uttarakhand, hindering Char Dham Yatra

DEHRADUN: Relentless rain across Uttarakhand’s hill districts has disrupted the Char Dham pilgrimage, with the Badrinath National Highway blocked at the vulnerable Sirobagad slide zone. The administration suspended fresh permits for the Adi Kailash and Om Parvat journeys until further orders.
The worst impact was reported on the Srinagar-Rudraprayag stretch, where heavy debris and large boulders came crashing down from the hillside at Sirobagad, forcing a complete closure of the Badrinath highway.
Hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the road, while thousands of pilgrims, tourists, residents and essential service vehicles waited for the route to reopen.
The blockade has affected movement towards both Kedarnath and Badrinath, two key shrines of the Char Dham circuit. Officials said road-clearing agencies were at work, but continuous rockfall and falling debris were hampering restoration efforts.
Sirobagad, considered one of the most troublesome landslide zones on the Badrinath highway for nearly three decades, has once again emerged as a major hurdle this pilgrimage season.
“Every monsoon, this stretch slows down or stops the pace of the Char Dham Yatra,” a local official said.
In Rudraprayag district, heavy rain also brought debris onto the pedestrian route at Gaurikund, the gateway to Kedarnath.
A roadside shop was hit, but officials confirmed that no loss of life was reported. Stones and debris were also reported at several points along the Rishikesh-Kedarnath highway, further affecting travel plans.
Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said the administration was on high alert in view of the forecast.
“The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district over the next few days. The administration is working with full alertness,” he said.
He appealed to pilgrims, tourists and residents to exercise caution. “People are advised not to go near rivers, streams and seasonal drains, to avoid unnecessary travel and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration,” DM Mishra added.
Meanwhile, in Kumaon, the Pithoragarh district administration has temporarily stopped the Adi Kailash and Om Parvat journeys due to continuing bad weather in high Himalayan areas. The issuance of Inner Line Permits for these routes has been suspended with immediate effect.
In its order, the district administration said that after the onset of the monsoon, continuous rainfall in the mountains had increased the risk of landslides, road blockages and other hazards.
“The decision has been taken keeping the safety of travellers and vehicles as the top priority,” the order stated.
According to official figures, 103 passes had been issued up to July 1, 2026, while a total of 52,441 Inner Line Permits have been issued so far this year.
The India Meteorological Department had already issued yellow and orange alerts for heavy rain in Uttarakhand from Wednesday to July 4.