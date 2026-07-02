Hisar man allegedly stabs live-in partner to death; walks into police post to confess

CHANDIGARH: A 32-year-old married woman who was in a live-in relationship was allegedly stabbed to death by her partner in Haryana's Hisar on Thursday, police said.

According to sources, the victim, Pooja, had left her husband and had been living with the accused, 28-year-old Gaurav, an e-rickshaw driver.

Police said the incident took place in the early hours after an argument between the couple allegedly turned violent. Gaurav is suspected to have attacked Pooja over suspicions that she was in contact with another man.

He allegedly stabbed her multiple times, inflicting injuries to her neck, abdomen and back, resulting in her death on the spot.

After the incident, Gaurav allegedly walked into the Surya Nagar police post and confessed to the crime, reportedly telling officers, "I have killed Pooja."

Police accompanied him to the couple's rented house in Shiv Nagar, where they found Pooja's body inside a room. The body was taken into custody and sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.