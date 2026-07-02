Hisar man allegedly stabs live-in partner to death; walks into police post to confess

CHANDIGARH: A 32-year-old married woman who was in a live-in relationship was allegedly stabbed to death by her partner in Haryana's Hisar on Thursday, police said.
According to sources, the victim, Pooja, had left her husband and had been living with the accused, 28-year-old Gaurav, an e-rickshaw driver.
Police said the incident took place in the early hours after an argument between the couple allegedly turned violent. Gaurav is suspected to have attacked Pooja over suspicions that she was in contact with another man.
He allegedly stabbed her multiple times, inflicting injuries to her neck, abdomen and back, resulting in her death on the spot.
After the incident, Gaurav allegedly walked into the Surya Nagar police post and confessed to the crime, reportedly telling officers, "I have killed Pooja."
Police accompanied him to the couple's rented house in Shiv Nagar, where they found Pooja's body inside a room. The body was taken into custody and sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Sources said Gaurav told investigators that he had shifted to the rented accommodation in Shiv Nagar around two months ago and that Pooja had been in contact with another man for the past five months, leading to frequent arguments between them.
According to police, Pooja had been married twice. Her first husband died, following which she married her brother-in-law. She had two sons from her first marriage and a daughter from her second. After her second marriage also failed, she began living with Gaurav.
Meanwhile, Pooja's mother, Sangita, alleged that Gaurav had pushed her daughter into illegal activities and claimed he had acquired property soon after entering her life. Police said the allegations would be investigated.
Gaurav has been arrested, and police have recovered the knife allegedly used in the murder.