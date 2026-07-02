Honeymoon murder case: Meghalaya govt moves SC against HC bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi

The Meghalaya government on Thursday moved Supreme Court challenging the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi in 2025 during their honeymoon in the state.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu agreed to hear the state's plea on Friday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought an urgent listing on Thursday.

Mehta argued that the Meghalaya High Court had erred in granting bail, saying the relief was based on the ground that the reasons for Sonam Raghuvanshi's arrest were not fully supplied to her at the time of arrest.

"The concerned non-supply of documents relates to a provision that was wrongly cited due to a typographical error," he said, while stressing that there was a possibility of the accused absconding.

The Meghalaya High Court had on June 29 upheld a trial court's order granting bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The case stems from the death of Raja Raghuvanshi, who had travelled with his wife to Meghalaya for their honeymoon. The couple went missing in the Sohra area on May 23, and Raja's body was recovered from a deep gorge on June 2, 2025.

According to the police, Sonam Raghuvanshi hatched a conspiracy with hired assailants to murder her husband for financial gain.

(With inputs from PTI)