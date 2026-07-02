How a multi-crore steel theft racket breached security at SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant

RAIPUR: In a major crackdown on industrial crime, the Durg district police in Chhattisgarh dismantled a deeply entrenched, highly organised criminal syndicate operating inside the Maharatna public sector undertaking SAIL’s flagship unit, Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), which is secured by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). BSP was established in 1955 with assistance from the former USSR.

The operation was blown wide open on May 26, when a police team acted on a tip-off and raided the premises of A.K. Traders, located in the Akalordih suburb of Bhilai. During the raid, police caught the syndicate red-handed, discovering a massive stockpile of steel scrap hidden beneath flue dust inside multiple high-capacity commercial vehicles.

The audacity and seamless execution of the operation have left investigators questioning how such a clandestine, large-scale theft went undetected repeatedly despite the round-the-clock deployment of a professional paramilitary force like the CISF, along with BSP’s internal security and management.

The CISF is primarily tasked with providing security to the country's critical national infrastructure.

The Durg police suspect that the multi-million-rupee racket operated under the guise of legitimate industrial waste management.

"The syndicate methodically smuggled high-grade BSP iron plates, beams, and structural steel cuttings by concealing them inside vehicles designated for transporting 'flue dust' (an industrial by-product)," Durg Senior Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal TNIE.

At the crime scene, law enforcement seized approximately 250 tonnes of iron plates and beams valued at Rs 90 lakh. Additionally, police impounded an extensive fleet of transport vehicles and heavy earthmoving equipment allegedly used to load and transport the stolen material. The total value of the seized property, including high-end trucks, tippers, a JCB, a Hydra crane, a chain-mounted machine, and five specialised dust-sieving machines exceeds Rs 3.50 crore.

"It is unthinkable that theft on such an enormous scale could continue at SAIL’s flagship organisation, BSP, with the stolen material repeatedly passing through high-security checkpoints manned by the CISF," police officials pointed out.