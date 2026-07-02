In a first, Dhanbad police parade 700 identified offenders, aiming at curbing crime

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at curbing crime and strengthening law and order, police conducted a mass parade of 785 identified offenders from various police station areas across the district.

The special drive was undertaken to verify their identities, review their current activities and deter any future involvement in criminal acts. During the exercise, police updated their records with the latest information on each individual.

According to SSP Prabhat Kumar, the objective of this campaign—organised for the first time—is to encourage individuals involved in crime to return to the mainstream and to raise their awareness regarding the law.

"It is a preventive measure to curb crime in the district," he said.

Addressing the participants, Dhanbad SSP urged them to shun crime and anti-social activities and instead work towards building a better future for themselves, their families, and society.

“Police's objective is not merely to arrest criminals and send them to jail, but also to prevent crime from taking root in society. Every individual deserves an opportunity to rectify their mistakes and lead a dignified life,” said SSP Prabhat Kumar.

"If a person abandons the path of crime and lives honestly as an ordinary citizen, the Dhanbad Police will extend its full support," he added.