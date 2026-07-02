Indian Navy scores second Somali piracy bust in a fortnight

NEW DELHI: Indian Navy stealth frigate INS Trikand on Thursday foiled a piracy attack on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden by deploying MARCOS commandos to secure the ship after suspected Somali pirates damaged it and forced all 21 crew members, including an Indian national, to take refuge inside the vessel’s citadel.

The merchant vessel, MV Golden Arsenal, flagged in St Vincent and the Grenadines, was sailing from Aden in Yemen when it came under attack on Wednesday, around 300 nautical miles east northeast of Djibouti.

Sources in the defence and security establishment told TNIE that the mission was launched after an American P-8 maritime patrol aircraft detected suspicious activity over an open communication channel late on Wednesday. The alert was relayed through the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram, following which mission deployed INS Trikand was diverted to intercept the vessel.

As the frigate closed in, it broadcast warning messages twice to both the merchant crew and the suspected pirates. By then, the attackers had already damaged the vessel’s bridge superstructure and adjoining compartments, sources said.

“The 21 crew members had locked themselves inside the ship’s citadel and were reported safe. The saferoom is designed to provide basic control and communication facilities and can be secured from within during piracy attacks,” a source said.

With the crew sheltered inside, a MARCOS boarding team from INS Trikand boarded the vessel on Thursday morning to eliminate any remaining threat.

“Following a thorough search, no suspicious personnel were found onboard. The crew subsequently exited the citadel safely and, along with Indian Navy personnel, commenced an assessment of the vessel’s condition,” the Navy said.

An Indian Navy P-8I long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft simultaneously maintained aerial surveillance over the area, strengthening maritime domain awareness and supporting the anti piracy operation.

Declaring the mission complete, the Navy said the vessel had been sanitised, the immediate threat neutralised and MV Golden Arsenal had resumed its onward voyage.

“The Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring the safety and security of all seafarers in the region, irrespective of nationality,” it said.