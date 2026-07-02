Just 19 fined in a year for driving in slippers in Uttarakhand despite safety warnings

DEHRADUN: Only 19 drivers were fined for driving in slippers in Uttarakhand between April 2025 and March 2026, despite repeated warnings that loose footwear can affect vehicle control, according to Transport Department data.

Officials said flip-flops and open slippers can slip off or get stuck under the brake or clutch pedal, delaying reaction time and increasing the risk of accidents.

Department records show no challans were issued for this offence till October during the period under review. In comparison, 168 challans were issued for triple riding, though no action was recorded in May, July and August.

The department issued 7,578 challans for riding without helmets, 1,100 for driving without a valid pollution certificate and 997 for overloading.

Overall, action was taken against 23,723 vehicles for various traffic violations, while 1,384 vehicles were seized. Driving a car in slippers attracts a fine of Rs 500 under Section 177, while triple riding carries a penalty of Rs 1,000 under Section 194.

Kashipur Assistant Transport Officer (Enforcement) Sandeep Verma said such violations were not found in large numbers during inspections. “Drivers are being advised to wear shoes or sturdy sandals with proper grip for safe driving. Action is being taken continuously against violations such as driving without helmets, lack of pollution certificates and overloading,” Verma said.

Road safety observers questioned the low number of challans. “The action by the Regional Transport Office is welcome, but the number of challans issued for driving in slippers is merely symbolic. There are thousands of such drivers on the roads,” social and RTI activist Aman Kandera told this newspaper.

He claimed that drivers from neighbouring states were often seen driving in slippers. “Particularly, many motorists from Punjab and Haryana drive wearing slippers, but no effective action is taken against them,” he alleged.

Kandera added that if an accident or negligence is linked to inappropriate footwear, action may also be initiated under Section 177A or provisions related to negligent driving.