Mumbai Diary | CM convinces Sachin Ahir to switch to MahaYuti

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly played a key role in pursuading Sachin Ahir, the Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and close aide of Aditya Thackeray, to join the DCM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and take up the post of the deputy chairman of the state legislative council. Fadnavis encouraged Ahir by emphasising his youth and career in politics, urging him to switch sides. He also convinced Shinde that Ahir, being soft-spoken and experienced, should be given the post of deputy chairman of the Upper House rather than choosing any other MLC from their party. Ahir got elected as deputy chairman of the state council unopposed because of Fadnavis.
Two bizmen played key role in success of Op Tiger
In Operation Tiger, which involved poaching of six Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena’s Lok Sabha MPs, the responsibility for this heavyweight operation was handed over to arms dealer and businessman Abhishek Varma from North India. The operational burden was extremely demanding, so the people involved in carrying out this operation roped in businessman and Rajya Sabha MP (YSR Congress) Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy from Andhra Pradesh. According to rumours, while Varma was promised an Upper House seat, Reddy was ensured a lucrative contract in Asia’s richest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
6th state assembly session without LoP
This marks the sixth state Assembly session of the Mahayuti government without a designated leader of the opposition (LOP). While Opposition benches are equally important in a democracy, Maharashtra has not given such a position to the opposition. The BJP-led Mahayuti has a brutal majority in the 288-member state Assembly, whereas the opposition has the support of barely 50 MLAs. Out of the 50 opposition MLAs, hardly a few MLAs are turning up to attend the house, while those who are attending are not raising their voice; therefore, this monsoon session is progressing without both the LoP and the voice of the opposition.
Sudhir Suryawanshi
Our correspondent in Maharashtra
suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com