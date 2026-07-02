Mumbai Diary | CM convinces Sachin Ahir to switch to MahaYuti

6th state assembly session without LoP

This marks the sixth state Assembly session of the Mahayuti government without a designated leader of the opposition (LOP). While Opposition benches are equally important in a democracy, Maharashtra has not given such a position to the opposition. The BJP-led Mahayuti has a brutal majority in the 288-member state Assembly, whereas the opposition has the support of barely 50 MLAs. Out of the 50 opposition MLAs, hardly a few MLAs are turning up to attend the house, while those who are attending are not raising their voice; therefore, this monsoon session is progressing without both the LoP and the voice of the opposition.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com