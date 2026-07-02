No official word on early Uttarakhand Assembly polls, says CM Dhami amid speculation

DEHRADUN: Amid growing political speculation that Uttarakhand could go to Assembly polls ahead of schedule, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday ruled out any official indication of early elections, saying no such communication had been received at any level.

Political circles in Uttarakhand and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have been abuzz with speculation that the Assembly elections, due in early 2027, may be advanced to November-December 2026. The buzz has intensified in recent weeks as senior leaders of both the BJP and the Congress have stepped up their visits to the hill state.

Responding to questions from reporters at an event in Dehradun, Dhami said there was no formal information to suggest that the elections would be held ahead of schedule.

"We have not been told at any level that elections are being held early. Nor are any such preparations underway," the Chief Minister said. "Whatever the Election Commission decides will have to be followed by everyone, but as of now there is no formal or official information in this regard."

Dhami's remarks are being seen as an attempt to quell speculation over a possible early election. The BJP is currently serving its second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, while the Congress has been trying to rebuild momentum ahead of the next polls.

The term of the fifth Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to end on March 23, 2027. Under the normal electoral schedule, elections are expected before then, most likely around February 2027.

With barely six to seven months left before the expected poll season, heightened political activity has fuelled speculation about a possible change in the election schedule.