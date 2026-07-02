No official word on early Uttarakhand Assembly polls, says CM Dhami amid speculation

DEHRADUN: Amid growing political speculation that Uttarakhand could go to Assembly polls ahead of schedule, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday ruled out any official indication of early elections, saying no such communication had been received at any level.
Political circles in Uttarakhand and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have been abuzz with speculation that the Assembly elections, due in early 2027, may be advanced to November-December 2026. The buzz has intensified in recent weeks as senior leaders of both the BJP and the Congress have stepped up their visits to the hill state.
Responding to questions from reporters at an event in Dehradun, Dhami said there was no formal information to suggest that the elections would be held ahead of schedule.
"We have not been told at any level that elections are being held early. Nor are any such preparations underway," the Chief Minister said. "Whatever the Election Commission decides will have to be followed by everyone, but as of now there is no formal or official information in this regard."
Dhami's remarks are being seen as an attempt to quell speculation over a possible early election. The BJP is currently serving its second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, while the Congress has been trying to rebuild momentum ahead of the next polls.
The term of the fifth Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled to end on March 23, 2027. Under the normal electoral schedule, elections are expected before then, most likely around February 2027.
With barely six to seven months left before the expected poll season, heightened political activity has fuelled speculation about a possible change in the election schedule.
The ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the proposed Haridwar Kumbh in January 2027 and the Census exercise expected thereafter have also added to the conjecture over whether the poll calendar could be adjusted.
However, the Chief Minister maintained that there was no basis for such reports at present, describing speculation about premature Assembly elections as "completely baseless" in the absence of any official decision.
Meanwhile, the opposition Congress blamed the ruling BJP for fuelling the speculation.
Uttarakhand Congress chief spokesperson Garima Mahara Dasauni told this newspaper that the rumours had originated within the BJP itself.
"The main reason behind these rumours is the Bharatiya Janata Party. Faced with anti-incumbency, the BJP is making such flickering and confused statements. The party has sensed the public mood and is worried and restless about being voted out of power," Dasauni said.