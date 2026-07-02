Punjab police dispose of 7,402 impounded vehicles in major statewide drive

CHANDIGARH: Following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to expedite the disposal of unclaimed vehicles lying in police stations across state, the Punjab police has disposed of 7,402 impounded vehicles over the last month alone.

Prior to the drive, the Punjab police held custody of 55,721 vehicles. Concurrently, due to intensified statewide checks against traffic violations and illegal activities, the police impounded an additional 3,355 automobiles over the past month, bringing the total cumulative tally to 59,076 vehicles. The recent disposal of 7,402 impounded vehicles has reduced the total number of vehicles remaining in police custody to 51,674.

According to Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav, "Owing to intensified checking of vehicles and action against offenders, the Punjab Police has been running various programs. In the last month, the police has impounded 3,355 vehicles, and with smooth and professional follow-up, as many as 7,402 have been disposed of.”

Meanwhile, applications of 8,121 vehicles (excluding those under Section 52A of the NDPS Act) have been under legal scrutiny, whereas 1,276 applications under Section 52A of the NDPS Act are pending for legal attestation of inventory and photography.

The disposal drive was executed aggressively across various districts and commissionerates, with 779 vehicles out of 5,993 in custody being disposed of in Jalandhar Commissionerate, Moga Police cleared 697 vehicles out of 2,367, while Bathinda saw the disposal of 631 vehicles out of 3,008 in custody.

Additionally, Ferozepur disposed of 586 vehicles from a total of 2,649, Ludhiana (Rural) cleared 538 vehicles from a total of 1,618, and the Ludhiana Commissionerate processed 460 vehicles out of 7,471. In Tarn Taran, 302 vehicles were disposed of from a pool of 2,033, and Fazilka Police disposed of 283 vehicles from 2,216 under their custody.

Meanwhile, Special DGP, Law and Order (Punjab) Praveen Kumar Sinha stated, "The numbers speak for themselves. The Punjab Police is not only quick in maintaining law and order but also ensures the smooth implementation of legal processes. In the coming months, the state police will try to fast-track the process to release vehicles under custody following all legal procedures in a time-bound manner.”