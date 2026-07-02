Uttarakhand HC seeks records on death-row convict's mental health in 2014 Tehri triple murder case

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the state government to examine and place before it the records relating to a death-row convict sentenced for the brutal murder of his mother, elder brother and pregnant sister-in-law in Tehri Garhwal.

A division bench of Justices Ravindra Maithani and Siddhartha Sah continued hearing the death reference and the appeal filed by convict Sanjay Singh, and fixed July 21 as the next date of hearing.

The bench directed the state to scrutinise the material relating to the convict and clarify whether he was suffering from any serious illness at the time of the incident, and whether the crime was committed in a fit of rage.

The case relates to a gruesome incident on December 13, 2014, in Gumal village of Tehri Garhwal. According to the prosecution, Sanjay Singh killed his mother, elder brother and pregnant sister-in-law with a sword following a minor dispute. His father, Ram Singh Panwar, had lodged the FIR.

In August 2021, the District and Sessions Court in Tehri Garhwal convicted Sanjay Singh and sentenced him to death. He subsequently challenged the verdict before the High Court.

During the proceedings, the High Court had earlier remitted the matter to the trial court for reconsideration on the limited question of the convict's medical condition and its bearing on the death sentence.