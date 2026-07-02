Vulnerabilities, insider nexus and deceptive tactics aid multi-ton scrap theft in Bhilai Steel Plant

An organised theft racket believed to be operating for years has been busted after a detailed police investigation into the recent robbery of 250 tons of scrap from SAIL’s flagship company, Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.
Interrogations and raids exposed deep structural vulnerabilities, a suspected insider nexus, and highly deceptive physical and technological tactics used by the network to smuggle massive quantities of valuable industrial steel scrap right under the noses of security agencies.
During police questioning, an arrested transporter identified as Sanjay Singh detailed the exact route and methodology the network used to bypass digital tracking and physical checkpoints.
Transport vehicles would enter through the Rolling Mill gate and pass through the weigh-bridge to load flue dust.
Immediately, the perpetrators would physically detach the vehicle's mandatory GPS tracking system. This allowed the trucks to deviate entirely from their authorised routes without triggering any digital alarms.
“It seems that security agencies failed to effectively detect several ingenious physical manipulation tactics deployed by the network,” said Vijay Agrawal, Durg's senior superintendent of police.
The trucks bypassed the main weigh-bridge on their return leg, arrived back at the exact location where the GPS had been removed, reinstalled the tracking devices, and cleanly exited through the main gate as if a normal transport run had occurred.
In a bizarre weight-balancing trick, massive 18-wheel trucks would enter the industrial plant.
Once inside the premises, operators would detach 2 or 4 tyres from the vehicle. By removing the weight of two heavy wheels (approx. 400 kg), they could load an equivalent of 400 kg of valuable scrap metal onto the truck.
Several trucks were retrofitted with specially designed hidden chambers. Investigating police surmised that these secret compartments were filled with industrial scrap and slipped past gate security due to a complete lack of effective physical inspection.
Exploiting the cover of industrial waste, single shipments managed to smuggle out anywhere between 15 and 20 tons of high-value scrap at a single time by completely burying it underneath heavy layers of industrial ash/flue dust.
As the probe continues, strong suspicions remain of an insider nexus, pointing toward the involvement of plant officials and security personnel who may have turned a blind eye to these irregular vehicular patterns, the police said.