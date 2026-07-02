Vulnerabilities, insider nexus and deceptive tactics aid multi-ton scrap theft in Bhilai Steel Plant

An organised theft racket believed to be operating for years has been busted after a detailed police investigation into the recent robbery of 250 tons of scrap from SAIL’s flagship company, Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.

Interrogations and raids exposed deep structural vulnerabilities, a suspected insider nexus, and highly deceptive physical and technological tactics used by the network to smuggle massive quantities of valuable industrial steel scrap right under the noses of security agencies.

During police questioning, an arrested transporter identified as Sanjay Singh detailed the exact route and methodology the network used to bypass digital tracking and physical checkpoints.

Transport vehicles would enter through the Rolling Mill gate and pass through the weigh-bridge to load flue dust.

Immediately, the perpetrators would physically detach the vehicle's mandatory GPS tracking system. This allowed the trucks to deviate entirely from their authorised routes without triggering any digital alarms.

“It seems that security agencies failed to effectively detect several ingenious physical manipulation tactics deployed by the network,” said Vijay Agrawal, Durg's senior superintendent of police.