Weak monsoon leaves Chhattisgarh farmers struggling as Kharif sowing slows sharply

RAIPUR: Despite the official onset of the monsoon in Chhattisgarh, a sharp slowdown in rainfall has severely disrupted agricultural activity across the state, hitting Kharif sowing and raising fears of lower production this season.

Sowing of major Kharif crops, particularly paddy (rice), has been badly affected. Against the seasonal targets, paddy sowing has reached only 11%, while overall Kharif sowing stands at 9.7%. In comparison, by this time last year, paddy sowing had crossed 37% and overall Kharif sowing stood at 33%, officials said.

This year, Chhattisgarh has set a total Kharif sowing target of 48.69 lakh hectares. However, only 4.72 lakh hectares (9.7%) have been covered so far. During the same period in the 2025 Kharif season, sowing had already been completed over 16.08 lakh hectares (33%).

Similarly, out of the targeted 38.78 lakh hectares for paddy this season, sowing has been completed on just 4.24 lakh hectares, only 11.1%, compared to 14.66 lakh hectares covered by this time last year.

Farmers across most districts are anxiously awaiting adequate rainfall to begin sowing operations. Even preparation of paddy nurseries has barely begun. While rain-fed fields are being readied, tilling remains difficult in several dry patches due to lack of soil moisture.

With fears of a looming drought, farmers have expressed concern over the upcoming season and are urging the government to announce immediate relief measures, including arrangements for livestock fodder.