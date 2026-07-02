Weak monsoon leaves Chhattisgarh farmers struggling as Kharif sowing slows sharply

RAIPUR: Despite the official onset of the monsoon in Chhattisgarh, a sharp slowdown in rainfall has severely disrupted agricultural activity across the state, hitting Kharif sowing and raising fears of lower production this season.
Sowing of major Kharif crops, particularly paddy (rice), has been badly affected. Against the seasonal targets, paddy sowing has reached only 11%, while overall Kharif sowing stands at 9.7%. In comparison, by this time last year, paddy sowing had crossed 37% and overall Kharif sowing stood at 33%, officials said.
This year, Chhattisgarh has set a total Kharif sowing target of 48.69 lakh hectares. However, only 4.72 lakh hectares (9.7%) have been covered so far. During the same period in the 2025 Kharif season, sowing had already been completed over 16.08 lakh hectares (33%).
Similarly, out of the targeted 38.78 lakh hectares for paddy this season, sowing has been completed on just 4.24 lakh hectares, only 11.1%, compared to 14.66 lakh hectares covered by this time last year.
Farmers across most districts are anxiously awaiting adequate rainfall to begin sowing operations. Even preparation of paddy nurseries has barely begun. While rain-fed fields are being readied, tilling remains difficult in several dry patches due to lack of soil moisture.
With fears of a looming drought, farmers have expressed concern over the upcoming season and are urging the government to announce immediate relief measures, including arrangements for livestock fodder.
Agricultural scientists warn that delayed Kharif sowing could negatively impact overall crop yields. If rainfall remains below normal due to El Niño conditions, Kharif production could decline by up to 10%, they estimate.
To mitigate losses and cope with possible drought-like conditions, the state Agriculture Department has advised farmers to shift towards short-duration crops, pulses, and oilseeds instead of water-intensive paddy. Farmers with upland fields have also been encouraged to adopt intercropping systems by combining pulses and oilseeds with food grains. Meanwhile, the Research Department of Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV), Raipur, has prepared a contingency plan to address potential El Niño impacts.
Chhattisgarh has also recorded a significant monsoon deficit so far, with average rainfall at just 63.5 mm, compared to the 10-year average of 103 mm for this period, a 62% shortfall. Ideally, the state should have received 166.5 mm rainfall by this time.
The monsoon remains weak, with scattered or negligible rainfall across the state. All 33 districts have reported below-normal rainfall, and 26 districts have registered a deficit of more than 50%.