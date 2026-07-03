Air India cuts fuel surcharge, International airfares set to ease

NEW DELHI: Flyers are set to get some relief from the exorbitant air fares levied on most international routes in the last four months ever since the West Asia crisis broke. The fuel surcharge cess, a crucial component of the air fare, has been reduced by the Air India from July 1. The other airlines may follow suit soon as government directives mandate passing on the relief to the customers.

Crude oil prices dipped to less than $70 (Rs 6,666) per barrel on June 30, the lowest since the West Asia conflict began on February 28.

It is reliably learnt that the Air India on Wednesday announced a reduction in its international fuel surcharge cess by 38% for its Europe and UK routes while it is down by 28.5% on the Australia and the North America routes.

“The reduction will definitely be passed on to the customers. Even if it goes down by a small figure, it would be substantial savings for the public as even 10 per cent on a ticket fare of Rs 1 lakh will work out to Rs 10,000 for a flyer,” a source said.

The Air India had officially announced the revision of its fuel surcharge to Europe (including the UK) to $205 (Rs 19,520) per passenger from the midnight of April 10. It has been reduced to $125 (Rs 11,900) now. The airline had also announced then that there would be $280 (Rs 26,664) surcharge for North America and Australia which will now be reduced to $200 (`10,045) “These are substantial reductions,” another source added.