Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security as pilgrims head to cave shrine

SRINAGAR: The 57-day Amarnath yatra started on Friday as the pilgrims left for the 3800 metres high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from Baltal and Pahalgam base camps amid tight security measures.

The J&K government, meanwhile, has advised Amarnath pilgrims to undertake the yatra only on the registered date and warned that no pilgrim will be permitted to travel before their registered date.

The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off from Pahalgam base camp by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Bilal Bhat and SSP Anantnag Amod Nagpure in the morning today.

The tight security arrangements have been put in place for the safe and smooth conduct of the yatra. The police, paramilitary personnel and army are providing security cover to the yatra convoys.

From the shortest Baltal route in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the first batch of pilgrims to cave shrine was flagged off by MD JKPDC Rahul Rahul Yadan, DC Ganderbal Jatin Kishore and top police officers of the district in the morning.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had yesterday flagged off the first batch of 4822 pilgrims for Amarnath yatra from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.

The pilgrims were escorted by security convoys and reached Kashmir safely, where they were warmly welcomed by the district administration and locals.

The personalised Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards have been issued to the registered yatris and it includes GPS-enabled tracking capabilities. It allows authorities to track movement of pilgrims, contact them in case of emergencies, and monitor their journey from designated points.

Large number of pilgrims have arrived in Kashmir to undertake the Amarnath yatra.

The 57-day yatra will conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 28.