Amarnath Yatra begins amid tight security as pilgrims head to cave shrine

SRINAGAR: The 57-day Amarnath yatra started on Friday as the pilgrims left for the 3800 metres high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas from Baltal and Pahalgam base camps amid tight security measures.
The J&K government, meanwhile, has advised Amarnath pilgrims to undertake the yatra only on the registered date and warned that no pilgrim will be permitted to travel before their registered date.
The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off from Pahalgam base camp by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Bilal Bhat and SSP Anantnag Amod Nagpure in the morning today.
The tight security arrangements have been put in place for the safe and smooth conduct of the yatra. The police, paramilitary personnel and army are providing security cover to the yatra convoys.
From the shortest Baltal route in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the first batch of pilgrims to cave shrine was flagged off by MD JKPDC Rahul Rahul Yadan, DC Ganderbal Jatin Kishore and top police officers of the district in the morning.
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had yesterday flagged off the first batch of 4822 pilgrims for Amarnath yatra from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu.
The pilgrims were escorted by security convoys and reached Kashmir safely, where they were warmly welcomed by the district administration and locals.
The personalised Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards have been issued to the registered yatris and it includes GPS-enabled tracking capabilities. It allows authorities to track movement of pilgrims, contact them in case of emergencies, and monitor their journey from designated points.
Large number of pilgrims have arrived in Kashmir to undertake the Amarnath yatra.
The 57-day yatra will conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 28.
PM Modi extends greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to devotees undertaking the Amarnath Yatra, describing the pilgrimage as an enduring symbol of India's spiritual heritage and cultural unity, while praying for the safety and well-being of all pilgrims.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Shri Amarnath Yatra, associated with the sacred pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Baba Barfani, occupies a timeless place in the country's spiritual traditions.”
"The Shri Amarnath Yatra, associated with the sacred pilgrimage to seek the blessings of Baba Barfani, is an eternal chapter of our spiritual tradition and cultural unity. I pray that this pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees is safe, peaceful, and auspicious in every way. On this sacred occasion, here is my letter outlining five pledges for the devotees," he said.
The PM Minister shared a letter highlighting five pledges for pilgrims, urging them to undertake the yatra with a sense of devotion, discipline and collective responsibility. He underscored the importance of preserving the spiritual and cultural values associated with one of Hinduism's most revered pilgrimages.
J&K Govt issues advisory
According to J&K government, as directed by the Supreme Court, the daily maximum number of pilgrims permitted on the pilgrimage route has been fixed. “Compliance with this daily ceiling limit is mandatory for the safety of pilgrims and for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.”
For pilgrims’ convenience, advance registration was made available well before the start of the Yatra through bank branches across the country and online channels. Most pilgrims have already taken advantage of this facility and completed their registrations in advance.
Therefore, Tatkal (on spot) registration slots are extremely limited. All pilgrims are requested to reach Jammu and Kashmir only after completing their advance registration.
“Hence, it is not possible to accommodate thousands of pilgrims arriving in Jammu and Kashmir without registration, under the Tatkal facility. Such pilgrims are requested to wait for their turn and travel only on the date assigned by the administration,” the government said.
It said it has also been observed that many registered pilgrims are arriving in J&K before their registered travel date. “No pilgrim will be permitted to travel before their registered date. Please travel only on your registered date.”
The government appealed to pilgrims, who have arrived in Jammu and Kashmir without registration, to wait for their turn.
“Every pilgrim will get an opportunity to undertake the Yatra, but this will be possible only according to the prescribed procedure and available capacity,” the government said and urged yatris to maintain order and cooperate with the administration to ensure everyone’s safety.
Tight security measures
Ahead of the start of the yatra, police launched “Project Hawk Eye”, a comprehensive surveillance and security initiative, to maintain round-the-clock vigilance from the sky to the ground along the traditional Pahalgam yatra route in south Kashmir.
The project integrates aerial and ground-based surveillance systems to maintain constant vigilance, enhance security preparedness, and facilitate the safe movement of pilgrims.
28 strategically located Machan Morchas (elevated observation posts) have also been established at vulnerable and sensitive locations enroute yatra to strengthen observation capabilities and enhance area domination.
Besides, 22 specially trained sniper teams have also been deployed at designated points to further reinforce the security architecture and ensure effective response preparedness.
For round the clock surveillance of the yatra track, 416 high-resolution CCTV cameras and Facial Recognition System (FRS) infrastructure have been installed at critical locations along the yatra route.
These systems, according to police, provide continuous real-time monitoring and assist in the timely identification of suspicious movements or activities, thereby strengthening preventive security measures.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved deployment of 670 additional companies of paramilitary forces in the Valley to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the yatra. The authorities have deployed the latest electronic gadgets to ensure smooth and safe conduct of the yatra.
“From drones, UAVs, high tech surveillance gadgets, AI-powered threat detection system, high resolution 360 degree CCTV cameras, armoured vehicles, mobile bunkers, dog squads, Mountain Rescue Teams, RFID cards and other highly sophisticated equipments has been put to use for ensuring smooth and peaceful conduct of yatra to 3800 metres high cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas,” a security official said.
The government has declared all routes of Amarnath Yatra including traditional Pahalgam and shortest Baltal axes as ‘No Flying Zone’ from July 1, 2026 till completion of the yatra due to security reasons.
The helicopter services for pilgrim travel shall not be available during the yatra this year.
It will be for the second consecutive year that helicopter service won’t be available to the yatris during the pilgrimage.
Police has issued a traffic advisory for yatris, tourists and local commuters and imposed traffic restrictions on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and other key roads.
About 4.14 lakh yatris performed Amarnath yatra last year.