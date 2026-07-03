Amit Shah asks Jal Shakti Ministry to monitor water bodies, groundwater amid drought concerns

NEW DELHI: With below-normal monsoon rainfall raising concerns over possible drought conditions in parts of the country due to the impact of El Niño, the Centre on Friday intensified its preparedness measures, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah directing the Ministry of Jal Shakti to monitor all water bodies as well as groundwater levels across the country.

He also called for a shift towards alternative, low-water-consuming crops such as fodder, millets and pulses to reduce pressure on water resources and safeguard agricultural output.

Chairing a high-level review meeting with Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior officials from key ministries, Shah said the government was maintaining continuous surveillance over the monsoon situation and potential drought conditions in vulnerable regions.

"The government is continuously monitoring the situation regarding below-normal rainfall and potential drought conditions in certain parts of the country due to El Niño," an official release said.

Shah directed the Ministry of Agriculture and all concerned ministries to remain on alert and work closely with state governments to ensure timely advisories reach farmers on suitable crop choices based on evolving rainfall patterns.

He also issued specific instructions to the Department of Water Resources under the Ministry of Jal Shakti to keep a close watch on water availability nationwide.

"The Union Home Minister directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to monitor all water bodies—large and small—and groundwater across the country," the release said.

Emphasising the need to adapt agricultural practices to changing weather conditions, Shah stressed the importance of promoting crops that require significantly less water.

"He also emphasized the need to focus on alternative crops that require less water, such as fodder, millets and pulses," the release added.