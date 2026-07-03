Chhattisgarh govt issues contingency plan, urges farmers to adopt DSR technique amid delayed monsoon

RAIPUR: Despite the official onset of the monsoon in Chhattisgarh, a slowdown in rainfall seems to have drastically hit agricultural activities across the state.

Sowing for major Kharif crops, including paddy (rice), has been disrupted.

Against the targeted goals, paddy sowing has reached only 12 per cent, while overall Kharif sowing stands at a dismal 10.6 per cent. In stark contrast, by this time last year, paddy sowing had crossed 37 per cent and overall Kharif sowing was at 33 per cent.

Fearing a delayed monsoon, patchy rainfall or any dry spells during the 2026 Kharif season due to the potential impact of Al-Niño, the Chhattisgarh government has formulated a general contingency plan for the state's farmers.

Prepared under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the guidance of Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam, the action plan aims to secure crops, maintain production levels, and reduce cultivation costs even in low-rainfall scenarios.