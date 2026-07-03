Congress accuses Modi government of 'calibrated capitulation' to China

The Congress on Friday alleged that the Modi government's "calibrated capitulation" to China is continuing even as India's trade deficit with that country reaches record levels "destroying large sections of our industry specially MSMEs".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that India has allowed four Chinese power equipment manufacturers with factories in the country to participate in government tenders for critical power projects.

In his post, Ramesh said, "The Modi Government's calibrated capitulation to China continues even as India's trade deficit with that country reaches record levels destroying large sections of our industry specially MSMEs."

China's provocative actions in relation to Arunachal Pradesh are unabated, he said.

"The world's largest hydroelectric project in Medog continues, imperilling India's water security in relation to the Brahmaputra. India's traditional patrolling and herding rights in many places in Eastern Ladakh have been given up," Ramesh claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "infamously gave a public clean chit" to China on June 19, 2020 even after 20 of our brave armed forces personnel were martyred in Ladakh, he said.

"China's pivotal role in Pakistan's actions during Operation Sindoor were acknowledged by the Deputy Chief of Army Staff and are documented," Ramesh said.

And yet, the "capitulation" to China continues apace, Ramesh alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)