Denied additional convoy vehicle, Jharkhand Minister returns security cover

RANCHI: In a significant move, Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Friday returned all security personnel assigned to him along with three vehicles from his official convoy. He is now travelling without any security cover.

The development comes amid the state government's failure to provide an additional vehicle for his security detail.

The Minister attended a programme at the Khel Gaon Stadium in the morning and later proceeded to the Project Bhawan Secretariat without security personnel.

The decision has triggered widespread discussion in political and bureaucratic circles. Notably, the Minister had written to the Director General of Police (DGP) a few days ago seeking an additional vehicle for the movement of his security personnel.

However, no action was taken on his request.