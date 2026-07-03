ED seeks CBI for case against US-based Christian missionary over use of foreign debit cards in Naxal belt

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to write to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking an investigation under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) into the alleged use of foreign debit cards to withdraw cash worth crores of rupees in Naxal violence-hit areas by a US-based Christian mission, officials said on Friday.

The central probe agency had carried out searches in April in Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka, Goalpara in Assam, and Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) as part of its investigation into an organisation called The Timothy Initiative (TTI).

The ED launched the investigation after the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) shared a Suspicious Transaction Report (STR) alleging a modus operandi involving the "receipt and utilisation of" foreign funds in India through overseas bank debit cards issued by Truist Bank in the United States, thereby "bypassing" prescribed banking and regulatory channels.

The agency later conducted searches and shared the "evidence" collected with the police in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, which registered separate FIRs in May and June, respectively.

Officials said the ED is also expected to register a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The TTI website currently displays a message stating: "Country Blocked. Access to this page is forbidden".

Officials said the website became inaccessible in India and that cloud-based data maintained by the organisation in the United States was remotely "deleted" from back-end servers shortly after the searches.

Investigators told PTI that the ED had also gathered documents and financial transaction records which allegedly indicate a "systematic" routing of foreign funds into Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, destruction of digital evidence, and the involvement of a foreign organisation operating through a network of shell entities.

They said this information would be shared with the CBI for appropriate action under applicable laws, including the FCRA.