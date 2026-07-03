First DAC under new military leadership clears Rs 52,000 crore buys

NEW DELHI: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday cleared capital acquisition proposals worth around Rs 52,000 crore, with counter-drone systems, layered air defence, anti-tank weapons and persistent surveillance platforms emerging as the biggest priorities in the armed forces' latest modernisation push.

Chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the DAC granted the “acceptance of necessity” for the projects, which is only the first step in the long-winded procurement process. The proposals will now wind their way through tendering, technical evaluation and cost negotiations, with the high-value ones also needing the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) nod, before contracts are eventually inked.

The Friday meeting was also the first of the DAC since a sweeping churn at the top of the military hierarchy, with Gen Raja Subramani having taken over as Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Dhiraj Seth as Army chief and Adm Krishna Swaminathan as Navy chief.

The latest approvals also point to the way Operation Sindoor has influenced the military’s acquisition priorities. The hostilities with Pakistan, in which swarms of drones and loitering munitions slugged it out with air defence networks on both sides, has forced the shift away from big-ticket conventional platforms towards counter-UAV systems, layered air defence, better tank survivability and round-the-clock intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

The Army cornered the biggest chunk of approvals. Topping its list is the indigenous ‘Akash-Tarang', an anti-UAV electronic warfare (EW) system built to detect, track and jam hostile drones before they get anywhere near forward troops. With cheap drones and loitering munitions emerging as a defining threat in recent conflicts, counter-UAV soft kill capability has become one of the military’s fastest-growing operational needs.