First defence co-development project deal with Japan

NEW DELHI: India and Japan on Thursday elevated their global strategic partnership with a twin push on defence manufacturing and economic integration, signing their first-ever defence co-development project while agreeing to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), as Prime Minister Narendra Modi described “unbreakable mutual trust” as the bedrock of bilateral ties.

The two sides also unveiled a roadmap on economic security, supply chain resilience, clean energy and biotech following the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit between Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.

“Today, we have signed an agreement on the first co-development project between India and Japan in the defence sector. This project for a naval radio antenna will open a new chapter in our defence technology partnership,” Modi said.

The pact relates to the Unified Complex Radio Antenna (UNICORN) project, a next-generation naval communications system designed to provide secure and reliable communications for warships.

The joint statement said both PMs welcomed the conclusion in principle of the remaining technical issues on UNICORN and agreed to explore additional defence equipment and technology collaborations. Modi welcomed Japan’s review of its principles governing the transfer of defence equipment and technology, which New Delhi sees as opening new avenues for industrial collaboration.