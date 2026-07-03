Govt orders removal of two e-rickshaw apps amid remote shutdown concerns

The government has confirmed that two mobile applications linked to concerns over the remote shutdown of e-rickshaws have been removed from app stores, following reports that certain vehicles could be disabled through the Chinese smartphone application BAT-BMS.

Speaking on the sidelines of a CII Cybersecurity Summit on Friday, IT Secretary S Krishnan said the apps were taken down after they came to the government's notice. He also stressed that app stores must exercise greater due diligence before hosting applications that could pose cybersecurity risks.

Confirming the action, Krishnan said, "That is right. There are a couple of apps, which came to our notice yesterday and both of them have been taken down from the app stores."

The government is expected to engage with app store operators to ensure that potentially harmful applications are identified and removed promptly.

The issue gained traction on Thursday after videos surfaced online claiming that some e-rickshaws could be rendered inoperable through a remote shutdown feature integrated with the Chinese app BAT-BMS. The reports raised concerns over the cybersecurity implications of internet-connected vehicle management systems and the potential risks associated with remote access features.

(With inputs from PTI)