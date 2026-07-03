HC raps Rajasthan govt over dacoit’s murder in jail, seeks report on security lapses

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan HC on Thursday expressed serious concern over the murder of former dacoit Jagan Gurjar inside Ajmer High Security Jail and questioned prison security.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice S.P. Sharma and Justice Manish Sharma, hearing a suo motu public interest matter on prison reforms and inmate welfare, took suo motu cognisance of the killing and expanded the case to examine alleged security failures.

The court asked the Rajasthan government for a detailed explanation of the events leading to the murder. It asked whether CCTV cameras were functioning, what footage had been recorded, whether surveillance gaps existed, and whether any prison officials were held responsible.

The bench remarked, “What is happening inside Rajasthan’s prisons?” It noted poor CCTV monitoring, lack of effective live surveillance, continued use of mobile phones, and said even the Chief Minister had received threats from inside jail. The court also observed that organised criminal gangs continued operating from prisons.

Amicus curiae Pratik Kasliwal informed the court that earlier directions to improve prison security were not properly implemented. Previous reports had highlighted non-functional CCTV cameras and poor connectivity.

Jagan Gurjar was killed inside Ajmer High Security Jail on June 29. Vishnu, an undertrial in a murder case, allegedly strangled Gurjar with a towel inside the prison barrack. Prison staff found the body during routine rounds, and Vishnu allegedly admitted the crime.

The court said its inquiry would examine prison surveillance, administrative accountability, and the overall security framework.

Kin want impartial probe

Vishnu, an undertrial in a murder case, allegedly strangled Gurjar with a towel inside the prison barrack. Prison staff found the body during routine rounds, and Vishnu allegedly admitted the crime. However, Gurjar’s family rejected the official version and sought an impartial investigation.