India’s own ‘Matcha’ makes its debut from Assam

GUWAHATI: Marking a historic milestone for the Indian tea industry, an Assam tea estate has successfully produced and launched India’s first-ever commercially manufactured “Matcha” tea.

The first batch of 5 kg of Indian Matcha, produced by the Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in upper Assam’s Tinsukia district, was sold at the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre through auctioneers J Thomas & Co. Pvt. Limited to the Guwahati-based buyers Sheosons Chai Co on Friday at Rs 3,000 per kg.

Matcha is a highly sought-after, premium green tea product primarily manufactured in Japan. It is currently facing a global shortage due to skyrocketing demand worldwide.

“Matcha is made by finely grinding specially shade-grown tea leaves into a vibrant green powder. Unlike regular green tea, you consume the entire leaf, making it richer in antioxidants, L-theanine, and natural caffeine,” Bidyananda Barkakoty, adviser to the North Eastern Tea Association, said.

He added that it offers a smooth, umami flavour and is commonly enjoyed as a traditional tea or in lattes and desserts.

Chota Tingrai has spent the past decade collaborating closely with Japanese tea manufacturers, agronomists, equipment suppliers, and tea experts to bring this vision to life.

By establishing a fully automated, state-of-the-art Japanese tea manufacturing facility, Chota Tingrai has bridged traditional Assam tea heritage with authentic Japanese expertise.

“Your favourite Matcha brew will now be produced in Assam. Furthering our glorious tea legacy, Assam becomes the first state in India to commercially produce Matcha tea…” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

Stating that this diversification into the drink will help strengthen the brand Assam Tea in the global markets, he said this had been made possible due to the strong India-Japan ties and the collaboration between the two countries in various fields.

Mrityunjay Jalan, Director of Chota Tingrai, said the estate had been working with Japanese counterparts for the past decade to introduce the highest quality of green tea to the Indian market.

“While we have successfully sold whole-leaf green tea grades for the past ten years, the launch of authentic Indian Matcha is a milestone we are incredibly proud of,” Jalan said, exuding confidence that Matcha from Chota Tingrai would soon find a place in Indian and international households.

“We have so far produced 90 to 100 kg of Matcha. The remaining tea is in the pipeline to be sold through auctions. We are focusing on the Indian market. Matcha tea available in India is imported from Japan, China and Vietnam,” Jalan further stated.