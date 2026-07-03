Manipur: Violence erupts again, 20 village houses burnt

GUWAHATI: After a lull for a few days, violence in Manipur involving Naga and Kuki communities has resumed. The Kuki Inpi Jiribam, Tamenglong and Noney condemned Thursday’s early morning arson attack at Leikot Kuki village in Noney district, allegedly carried out by the rebel group NSCN-IM.

The organisation said the village volunteers had attempted to defend the village with “limited resources and licenced single-barrel firearms” but the attackers used sophisticated weapons, including mortar shells.

“Unable to withstand the assault, the village volunteers were compelled to withdraw, following which Leikot Kuki Village was reportedly set ablaze and extensively damaged,” the organisation alleged in a statement.

It appealed to state and Central governments to immediately institute a “thorough and impartial” investigation into the incident, identify the perpetrators, and ensure that justice is delivered at the earliest.

“Failure to address the grievances of the affected people and bring the perpetrators to justice may further aggravate the prevailing situation and lead to undesirable consequences,” it warned.