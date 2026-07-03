NHAI suspends engineers, officials for cave-in on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has suspended the team leader of the authority's engineers and the project manager of the contractor over a cave-in on the newly built Delhi-Dehradun (DDE) Economic Corridor.

It is said the cave-in on the newly built Delhi-Dehradun (DDE) Economic Corridor was due to water stagnation following rains.

Meanwhile, the Authority has also sought an explanation from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) regarding the circumstances leading to the fire accident involving its tanker ferry LPG.

The incident took place last month at a toll plaza in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. A video of the LPG tanker crashing into the toll plaza, triggering a massive fire in which at least five people were killed surfaced on social media on Friday.

Through a statement, the NHAI said that the video currently being circulated on social media is an old video that took place on 26 June.

"Preliminary findings indicated that the tanker allegedly collided with the bull nose of the divider before the toll plaza while attempting to manoeuvre the vehicle, resulting in LPG leakage and a fire that affected the tanker, toll plaza booths and the toll control room," it stated.