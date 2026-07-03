PM Modi's Indo-Pacific tour to focus on critical minerals, trade, defence and student mobility

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 8 to 11 is expected to advance India's strategic and economic interests across the Indo-Pacific, with cooperation on critical minerals, resilient supply chains, trade and defence taking centre stage.

The visit will also address emerging mobility issues, including delays in Australian student visas for Indian applicants, reflecting the expanding scope of India's partnerships in the region.

The three-nation tour comes as New Delhi deepens engagement with key Indo-Pacific partners amid shifting geopolitical alignments, intensifying competition over critical mineral resources and efforts to diversify supply chains away from excessive dependence on a few markets.

Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand together represent three distinct but interconnected pillars of India's Indo-Pacific strategy—maritime security, resource security and economic integration. The visit is also expected to reinforce India's Act East Policy and its vision of a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Indonesia will be the first stop on the Prime Minister's tour. It will be Modi's fourth visit to the country and his first bilateral visit since India and Indonesia elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

As India's largest trading partner in ASEAN, Indonesia has emerged as an increasingly important economic and strategic partner. Besides supplying coal and palm oil, it possesses some of the world's largest nickel reserves, a critical mineral for electric vehicle batteries and clean energy technologies.

Indonesia's location astride the Malacca Strait, one of the world's busiest sea lanes, also makes maritime cooperation a key pillar of bilateral engagement.

Briefing reporters, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rudrendra Tandon said the visit reflects India's growing focus on the eastern maritime region.

"The focus has shifted to the eastern maritime zones of the Indian Ocean and our Act East engagement," he said.

From Indonesia, Modi will travel to Melbourne for the third India-Australia Annual Summit with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Beyond defence and maritime cooperation, discussions are expected to focus on critical minerals, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, clean energy and supply-chain resilience—areas that have rapidly gained prominence in the bilateral relationship.