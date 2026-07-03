Re-NEET blunders: One question deleted, other with two answers

The exam had 180 multiple choice questions in all with four marks awarded for each correct answer. It was split into 45 questions each for Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology for a total of 720 marks.

Harpreet Singh, director at Visionary Masters in Delhi, said, “The question on Vernier Callipers has four answer options. All four are wrong. The correct answer is 1.6 cm and it does not figure among the options for question 40.” The other blunder is the query on electromagnetic waves. “While ideally there should be only one answer for a question, both the answers 3 and 4 are correct for this question numbered 22,” Singh said.

The NTA portal says, “If none of the options is correct, a question is wrong or dropped, all candidates who appeared will be given four marks irrespective of whether the question has been attempted or not attempted by the candidate.”