Russia buying Indian gasoline? Not directly from refiners, says minister

NEW DELHI: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday denied reports that Indian refiners are exporting gasoline to Russia, saying none of India’s public or private refiners are currently shipping fuel to the country. The minister, while speaking to the media, said that any Indian-origin fuel reaching Russia could have been traded through intermediaries rather than sold directly by Indian companies.

The clarification came after media reports claimed Russia had imported seaborne gasoline from India to meet domestic demand after Ukrainian attacks disrupted its refining facilities.

According to reports, at least 60,000 metric tonnes of gasoline have already been dispatched from India, while another report said two tankers carrying 30,000-40,000 tonnes each had been sent.

“None of the Indian refiners, including private refiners, are exporting gasoline to Russia.

It may be some intermediary… Crude oil and refined products are often traded multiple times through intermediaries before reaching the final destination. Therefore, the original source of a shipment may differ from the immediate seller,” Puri said.

The minister, while speaking on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), said India is one of the world’s largest refining and petroleum-exporting hubs, supplying refined products to more than 140 countries.

Fuel prices

On possibility of a cut in domestic fuel prices, Petroleum Minister Puri said petrol and diesel prices could be reduced if international crude prices remain at current levels for the next few months.