Srinagar Diary | Omar all set to expand cabinet, three posts vacant

UT to get diagnostic infra under PM fund

In a boost to diagnostic healthcare infrastructure in J&K, the Centre has allocated 275 AI-enabled portable handheld X-Ray machines, nine MRI (1.5 Tesla) units and four digital mammography units to the UT under the PM CARES Fund. An MoU has been signed between the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and J&K government for implementation of the project. The equipment will be installed in government health institutions to strengthen diagnostic services, enhance breast cancer screening and support AI-enabled tuberculosis screening. The procurement and installation of the equipment will be undertaken by the Centre.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com