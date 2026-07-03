Srinagar Diary | Omar all set to expand cabinet, three posts vacant

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is all set to go for cabinet expansion which he said could happen either before the protest in Delhi for statehood or after it. The Omar government, which assumed power in October 2024, has six ministers, including the CM. Three cabinet positions remain vacant. Sources said many NC legislators are lobbying for ministerial berths, so also independent MLAs backing the government. The CM is considering a reshuffle alongside the expansion, with possibilities of dropping some ministers. Omar faces a dilemma regarding ally Congress, which has six MLAs but refused to join the cabinet until statehood is restored.
Nabin to visit Jammu for two days from July 6
BJP president Nitin Nabin will arrive in Jammu on a two-day visit on July 6. It would be his first visit to the Union Territory after taking over as the president of the BJP in January. During his visit, Nabin will address party workers and public conventions. He will also hold meetings with party leaders and chair a series of organisational meetings to review the party’s functioning and strengthen its organisational network in the Union Territory. It is likely that Nitin will address a public rally in Jammu on July 6 in connection with birth anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He is unlikely to visit Kashmir.
UT to get diagnostic infra under PM fund
In a boost to diagnostic healthcare infrastructure in J&K, the Centre has allocated 275 AI-enabled portable handheld X-Ray machines, nine MRI (1.5 Tesla) units and four digital mammography units to the UT under the PM CARES Fund. An MoU has been signed between the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and J&K government for implementation of the project. The equipment will be installed in government health institutions to strengthen diagnostic services, enhance breast cancer screening and support AI-enabled tuberculosis screening. The procurement and installation of the equipment will be undertaken by the Centre.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com