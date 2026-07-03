Tigers on the move: Rajaji’s big cats find new ground beyond Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Wildlife officials in Uttarakhand are monitoring the movement of tigers and other wild animals from Rajaji Tiger Reserve into neighbouring states after several animals were found leaving the reserve and not returning.
Officials said some tigers that moved out in search of new territory are believed to have settled in neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh.
In a recent case, a team from Rajaji Tiger Reserve visited the Paonta Sahib area of Himachal Pradesh on June 19 after reports of a tiger sighting. The team conducted a joint inspection with Himachal Pradesh forest officials and installed camera traps in suspected movement areas to confirm the tiger's presence and determine whether it had come from Rajaji. However, the animal has not been captured on camera, and there is no confirmation that it has returned to Uttarakhand.
Officials said this is not the first such incident. In 2023, a tiger believed to have moved out of Rajaji was also reported from Himachal Pradesh, but there was no confirmed record of its return.
Speaking to TNIE, Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Koko Rose said, “Several cases are on record where wildlife has moved beyond the boundaries of Rajaji."
“Long-distance movement is part of the natural behaviour of wild animals. Young tigers, in particular, may travel hundreds of kilometres in search of new territory. Therefore, an animal moving out of Rajaji cannot be termed abnormal.”
Officials said elephants from Rajaji have also been recorded moving into Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Within Uttarakhand, a tiger brought from Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji later established its territory in the Rishikesh area under the Dehradun forest division instead of settling inside the reserve.
Wildlife experts said such movements highlight the need for better inter-state coordination, protected wildlife corridors and long-term monitoring.
“Security is crucial for wildlife. With less human interference and poaching, animals prefer to settle. For predators like tigers and leopards, abundant prey such as chital, sambar and wild boar makes an area suitable," said Ranganath Pandey, wildlife expert and former deputy director of Uttarakhand forest department.