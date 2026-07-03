Tigers on the move: Rajaji’s big cats find new ground beyond Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Wildlife officials in Uttarakhand are monitoring the movement of tigers and other wild animals from Rajaji Tiger Reserve into neighbouring states after several animals were found leaving the reserve and not returning.

Officials said some tigers that moved out in search of new territory are believed to have settled in neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh.

In a recent case, a team from Rajaji Tiger Reserve visited the Paonta Sahib area of Himachal Pradesh on June 19 after reports of a tiger sighting. The team conducted a joint inspection with Himachal Pradesh forest officials and installed camera traps in suspected movement areas to confirm the tiger's presence and determine whether it had come from Rajaji. However, the animal has not been captured on camera, and there is no confirmation that it has returned to Uttarakhand.

Officials said this is not the first such incident. In 2023, a tiger believed to have moved out of Rajaji was also reported from Himachal Pradesh, but there was no confirmed record of its return.