Uttarakhand digitises 89 per cent voter forms as electoral roll revision nears completion

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has entered its final phase, with nearly 89 per cent of enumeration forms digitised. The exercise, which began on June 8, will conclude on July 7, while the draft electoral roll will be published on July 14 after verification and compilation of voter data.

According to the Election Department, Uttarakhand has 79,60,762 registered voters. Enumeration forms have been distributed to 79,60,530 voters, of which 70,83,915 forms, or 88.99 per cent, have been digitised.

Officials said the next stage will involve cleaning the voter database, verifying doubtful entries and reorganising polling booths based on the updated voter distribution.

The SIR process is almost complete in the hill districts of Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh. However, many voters in these districts have been marked under the ASD category, referring to absent, shifted and dead electors. Booth reorganisation has also begun in these districts.

Across the state, 8,32,834 voters have been classified under the ASD category. The Chief Electoral Officer's office has ordered a fresh booth-level verification to ensure that no eligible voter is deleted and duplicate or ineligible entries are removed.