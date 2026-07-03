Uttarakhand digitises 89 per cent voter forms as electoral roll revision nears completion

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has entered its final phase, with nearly 89 per cent of enumeration forms digitised. The exercise, which began on June 8, will conclude on July 7, while the draft electoral roll will be published on July 14 after verification and compilation of voter data.
According to the Election Department, Uttarakhand has 79,60,762 registered voters. Enumeration forms have been distributed to 79,60,530 voters, of which 70,83,915 forms, or 88.99 per cent, have been digitised.
Officials said the next stage will involve cleaning the voter database, verifying doubtful entries and reorganising polling booths based on the updated voter distribution.
The SIR process is almost complete in the hill districts of Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pithoragarh. However, many voters in these districts have been marked under the ASD category, referring to absent, shifted and dead electors. Booth reorganisation has also begun in these districts.
Across the state, 8,32,834 voters have been classified under the ASD category. The Chief Electoral Officer's office has ordered a fresh booth-level verification to ensure that no eligible voter is deleted and duplicate or ineligible entries are removed.
Speaking to TNIE, Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purshottam said, “Wherever voters have been found in the ASD category — absent, shifted, dead or duplicate — roll observers and electoral registration officers have been instructed to re-examine such cases. Time is available till July 7. BLOs and BLAs have been asked to verify these entries again. If any left-out voter submits the form, it must also be digitised.”
Booth Level Officers have been directed to record detailed remarks on the enumeration forms of voters marked as absent, shifted or dead to help prevent wrongful deletion of genuine voters.
The highest number of ASD voters has been reported from Udham Singh Nagar, Dehradun and Haridwar districts, and the CEO's office is closely monitoring these districts.
After the SIR exercise ends on July 7, data compilation and polling booth reorganisation will be completed before the draft electoral roll is published on July 14.
Claims and objections can be submitted from July 14 to August 13. The final electoral roll will be published on September 15, 2026.