651 Indian peacekeepers receive UN medals in conflict-hit DR Congo

NEW DELHI: Six hundred and fifty-one Indian soldiers were awarded UN medals Friday for their peacekeeping work in the DR Congo, where Indian troops have operated in one of Africa’s most dangerous zones for over two decade

The medal parade, held at the Permanent Operating Base at Sake in North Kivu province under the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), was attended by senior UN officials, Force Headquarters representatives and military commanders.

“The medals recognise the battalion’s exceptional professionalism, operational excellence and steadfast dedication while serving under MONUSCO,” the Army said on Saturday, adding that the contingent has continued to protect civilians, facilitate humanitarian assistance and support implementation of the UN mandate despite persistent armed violence and a worsening humanitarian crisis in eastern Congo.

India has been deploying troops to MONUSCO since 2005 and remains one of the mission’s largest and most experienced contributors. Indian contingents have routinely undertaken civilian protection, area domination patrols, convoy security, medical assistance and humanitarian outreach in North Kivu, where violence involving armed groups has repeatedly flared in recent months, delaying the planned drawdown of the UN mission.

Earlier, Lance Havildar Harbhajan Singh, who served with the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), and Naib Subedar Sujit Kumar Pradhan, deployed with the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), were awarded the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal in May for their service. The medal is the UN’s highest honour for peacekeepers who die in the line of duty.