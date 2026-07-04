Centre brings Chandigarh under ease-of-business law

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the Punjab Right to Business Act, 2020, to the Union Territory of Chandigarh with modifications tailored to its administrative framework, marking a significant step towards improving the ease of doing business and accelerating investment approvals in the city.

The Act came into force in Chandigarh following a notification issued late on July 2. Officials said the move is aimed at reducing regulatory hurdles, strengthening investor confidence and creating a streamlined legal framework for faster industrial and commercial approvals.

Under the new framework, businesses operating in IT parks, biotech parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), industrial townships, growth centres, food processing parks and other projects approved by the Chandigarh administration or the Central government will be eligible for benefits under the Act, including quicker approvals and simplified regulatory clearances.

A key feature of the notification is the establishment of the Chandigarh Bureau of Enterprise and Investment (CBEI) as the nodal agency for investment facilitation. The bureau will coordinate with government departments, process investment proposals, issue in-principle approvals, address investor grievances. It will be headed by the UT Secretary (Industries), while the Director of Industries will serve as the Additional Chief Executive Officer.

The notification, issued under Section 87 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, empowers the Central government to extend Punjab laws to Chandigarh with suitable modifications. It replaces references to the Punjab government and its agencies with corresponding Chandigarh authorities, creating a UT-specific implementation framework.