Centre convenes DGPs to review demographic changes and tackle illegal infiltration across India

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will hold a high-level meeting on July 9 to review issues related to demographic change and illegal infiltration with Directors General of Police (DGPs) from all states and Union Territories joining senior ministry officials in a hybrid format, officials said.

According to the officials, the meeting will focus on identifying regions where significant demographic changes have been reported and assessing the factors contributing to such shifts. The deliberations are also expected to cover measures to detect illegal infiltrators, strengthen mechanisms for their deportation, and formulate a coordinated strategy to curb illegal immigration.

They said the objective is to improve coordination between the Centre and states in tackling illegal immigration and its associated security concerns.

The review comes as the Centre has stepped up efforts to scientifically study demographic changes across the country. A high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar has already been constituted.

As per the sources, the committee has prepared a detailed questionnaire, and the same is being circulated to states and UTs to gather data on population growth trends, changes in demographic composition across districts and regions, instances and impact of illegal immigration, fertility and mortality trends, and the implications of demographic shifts for public services, infrastructure and internal security.

The information collected will help the panel assess the extent and nature of demographic changes and prepare a comprehensive report.