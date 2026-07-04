Centre raises onion procurement price by 13% to Rs 2,125 per quintal in fifth hike to boost buffer stock

NEW DELHI: The Centre has raised the procurement price of onions for buffer stock by 13 per cent to Rs 2,125 per quintal, marking the fifth increase this procurement season, as it seeks to accelerate purchases under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) and ensure better returns for farmers.

The revised procurement price, effective July 4, comes after the government's onion procurement programme for the 2026 buffer stock witnessed a sluggish start. Since procurement began on June 1, government agencies have purchased only around 2,000 tonnes despite four earlier increases in the procurement rate.

The procurement price has been revised upward in quick succession during the season, rising from Rs 1,270 per quintal (Rs 12.70 per kg) to Rs 1,580, Rs 1,725, Rs 1,875 and now Rs 2,125 per quintal (Rs 21.25 per kg). The repeated revisions are aimed at making government procurement more attractive to farmers and boosting buffer stock creation ahead of the lean season.

The Price Stabilisation Fund is used by the Centre to procure and maintain buffer stocks of key agricultural commodities, including onions, which can later be released into the market to moderate retail prices during periods of supply disruption or sharp price increases.

The decision comes amid early signs of firming onion prices following a delayed monsoon and below-normal rainfall in parts of the country. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, these weather conditions have led to speculative buying by a section of traders, although actual demand in major consumption centres remains subdued at prevailing price levels.