Centre sets deadline after CPWD fails to submit report on sensitive postings

NEW DELHI: The issue of officials continuing in sensitive posts in the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for long tenures has once again come under scrutiny. The department is yet to submit an action taken report (ATR) on the matter despite repeated directions from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).
The ministry recently issued a fresh reminder after the CPWD failed to furnish the ATR on the implementation of the rotation policy for officials posted in sensitive positions, asking to file the report by Monday. The delay assumes significance in the wake of a recent Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) audit, which had found poor compliance with the rotation policy. The audit revealed that of the 1,641 sensitive posts identified for mandatory rotation during the current cycle, only 39 officials had been transferred as of March, leaving 1,602 posts yet to be rotated.
In May, the CVC advised the CPWD to review and rotate the posting of officials as per the guidelines on priority basis and sought the report within two weeks. The commission also stated it had issued circulars in the past for effecting rotational transfers of the officials posted on sensitive posts to avoid developing vested interests, causing rise in “unnecessary complaints or allegations”. It sent other reminders on June 1 and June 24.
The rotation policy bars officials from holding on sensitive assignments to thwart potential risk of emergence of vested interests, misuse of authority and increased complaints. The CVC has, from time to time, issued circulars directing government departments to regularly rotate officials in some posts to strengthen transparency and reduce the possibility of irregularities.
Earlier, in November, the continuation of officials on sensitive postings raised a few eyebrows during the review held by the CVC. At that time, it was found that at least 325 officials were occupying the sensitive post beyond the tenure period.