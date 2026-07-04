Centre sets deadline after CPWD fails to submit report on sensitive postings

In May, the CVC advised the CPWD to review and rotate the posting of officials as per the guidelines on priority basis and sought the report within two weeks. The commission also stated it had issued circulars in the past for effecting rotational transfers of the officials posted on sensitive posts to avoid developing vested interests, causing rise in “unnecessary complaints or allegations”. It sent other reminders on June 1 and June 24.

The rotation policy bars officials from holding on sensitive assignments to thwart potential risk of emergence of vested interests, misuse of authority and increased complaints. The CVC has, from time to time, issued circulars directing government departments to regularly rotate officials in some posts to strengthen transparency and reduce the possibility of irregularities.

Earlier, in November, the continuation of officials on sensitive postings raised a few eyebrows during the review held by the CVC. At that time, it was found that at least 325 officials were occupying the sensitive post beyond the tenure period.