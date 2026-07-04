Flash floods batter Himachal, torrential rain floods Gujarat as monsoon chaos spreads

CHANDIGARH/AHMEDABAD: Heavy monsoon rains triggered flash floods and landslides at multiple locations in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, disrupting road connectivity. Torrents of water and debris blocked the strategic the Hindustan-Tibet Road (NH-5) near Cholling and washed away sections of the Ribba-Kande link road. While several vehicles were damaged, no casualties were reported, officials said.

A JCB machine was immediately deployed at Choling for restoration work, and the NH-5 was later reopened for vehicular traffic. According to State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), 49 roads were closed across state—30 in Kullu, 10 in Chamba, 3 in Sirmmaur, two each in Mandi, Una and Lauahl and Spiti.

Meanwhile, 24 pilgrims stranded near a temple in Chamba have been rescued.

In Gujarat, monsoon has left a trail of destruction, exposing gaps in urban infrastructure and flood preparedness. In Tapi district’s Valod village, two labourers died after entering a drain to remove tree branches lodged during heavy water discharge to prevent an embankment breach.

During last 24 hours, rain lashed 172 talukas, with Mangrol in Junagadh recording the Gujarat’s highest rainfall of 13 inches. Among the worst-hit regions was Kadi in Mehsana, where nine inches of rain fell within two hours before dawn, flooding more than 25 residential societies. Valsad emerged as another disaster hotspot after receiving over six inches of rain.

Surat district recorded 228 mm of rain. District Collector Tejas Parmar said, “Although no reservoir or dam has reached the danger level and there is no flood-like situation, the administration is on high alert.”