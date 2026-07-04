Govt weighs new AI law as evolving technology raises fresh concerns over cyber threats and deepfakes

NEW DELHI: With policymakers across the globe grappling with the challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI), from disinformation to cyber security threats, the government is considering the option of bringing in a separate legislation to regulate AI, IT secretary S Krishnan said on Friday.

India’s existing legal framework has managed to address the initial concerns around AI, such as deepfakes and labour-related issues. However, as the AI technology evolves and new threats emerge, a dedicated regulation or law may be required to deal with them, Krishnan added.

“In AI and cybersecurity, the regulations regarding the legal process in India have been adequate in addressing our initial concerns... We addressed these by making new rules under the existing laws. But now we feel that we may need to think more deeply and make additional regulations. We may need to make a new law,” Krishnan said.

Without giving a timeframe for the proposed law, he said: “It is a conversation which has commenced... My minister (IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw) and I have both been on record earlier that we will look at AI regulation when the time is right, and it appears that the time is getting right, and we will start looking at it.”

The IT secretary, who was speaking on the sidelines of a CII cybersecurity event in Delhi on Friday, also acknowledged the knotty issue of VPN (virtual private network) service providers refusing to register in India and offering services from other countries.